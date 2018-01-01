Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday, one with possible serious injuries, in a three-vehicle accident in the town of Madison.

Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash, with entrapment, at the intersection of the Ward Hill Road and White School House Road at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Cole said a red 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by 20-year-old Maureen Herlihy of Walpole, Massachusetts, was traveling north on Ward Hill Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. Herlihy traveled onto the White School House Road, also known as Route 148, and struck a westbound 2014 white Toyota Tundra pickup truck operated by 23-year-old Morgan Huffman of Ohio.

The impact caused Huffman’s vehicle to spin around 180 degrees and crash into a red 2008 Toyota operated by Lucy Cowett, no age given, of Harmony Road in Wellington, who was stopped to make a left turn onto Ward Hill Road.

Herlihy had to be cut from her vehicle by rescuers using a hydraulic extrication tool and was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She later was moved to a Boston hospital with possible spinal injuries, Cole said.

Herlihy’s passenger, Sean Costa, 23, of Burlington, Massachusetts, also was taken to Redington-Fairview with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huffman also was taken to the Skowhegan hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Passengers in Huffman’s vehicle were not injured.

Deputy Chelsey Merry is investigating the crash.

Responding to the scene was A&M Ambulance, Redington-Fairview EMS ambulances and Madison and Anson fire units.

