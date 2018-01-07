The driver of a car that crashed into several vehicles on Congress Street on Wednesday afternoon remained hospitalized Sunday at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police said the man, whom they have not identified, has not been charged yet as the investigation continues into the incident.

Police said the man assaulted his father near Bramhall Square, stole his father’s BMW and was driving at a high speed when he crashed near Longfellow Square, hitting at least three other vehicles.

Four other people were also injured, none of them seriously, police said.

Police Lt. Robert Martin said no further information will be released until the suspect has been charged.

