It appears to me that Eliot Cutler (“Commentary: Maine’s universities and the workforce,” Nov. 26) should have spent more time educating himself before he suggested that the graduate programs in law, business administration and public service that were merged into his Maine Center for Graduate Studies were previously moribund, citing 17 percent declines in enrollments over the period from 2006 to 2016.

What Mr. Cutler failed to learn before writing his lengthy piece was that enrollments, nationwide, in law and business administration graduate programs were even worse. Changing markets for attorneys and MBAs are the cause, not misguided programs.

Jonathan Mitschele

New Gloucester

