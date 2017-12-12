Snow that slowed the morning commute on Tuesday is expected to slow after noon, before precipitation picks back up around 3 p.m. with a mix of rain and snow throughout the state.

By about 11 a.m., the snow totals around southern Maine remained low. Farmington and Lebanon reached the two-inch mark, with Standish not far behind with 1.9 inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

At the Portland International Jetport, a single inch was recorded, with half an inch measured in Sanford.

When precipitation starts back up this afternoon, the rain-snow line will stretch from the Carrabassett Valley to Waterville and south to Portland, said meteorologist Stacie Hanes.

Towns west of that line near the coast will see rain, with a mixture of sleet and freezing rain along the demarcating line, Hanes said.

Precipitation is expected to ease around 7 p.m. starting in southwestern Maine.

Temperatures Tuesday night are expected to rise along the coast into the mid-30s, with colder, below-freezing temperatures inland and west.

Flakes began falling well before dawn, setting up southern Maine for a slow and slippery morning commute.

Snow started falling in Portland around 3:30 a.m., leaving roads coated before dawn. Emergency officials cautioned drivers to leave extra time and space when driving.

“It’s like a skating rink out there,” said York County Sheriff William King early Tuesday.

Deputies across York County responded to multiple slide-offs throughout the morning, but there were no serious accidents, King said.

The Maine Turnpike Authority reported a two-car crash on the northbound side of the turnpike between York and Wells. A Brinks truck slid off the Falmouth Spur just east of the exit ramp from the turnpike. Emergency crews responded to both crashes before 8 a.m.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the Maine Turnpike. Oversized vehicles are prohibited while speeds are reduced.

“It’s going to snow through the morning hours. We’re expecting 4 (inches) to as much as 6 inches in Portland,” said Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service in Gray.

Inland areas, including Fryeburg and Bethel, could see as much as a foot of snow by the time the storm winds down tonight.

Hawley said drivers should be careful on the road, especially as the dry flakes switchover to a more pasty snow.

“Everybody just needs to take it slow,” he said.

Some area school districts canceled classes for the day, including Westbrook, Gorham, Sanford and MSAD 6 in the Standish-Buxton area. York and Wells delayed the start of school by two hours.

Parking bans are in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday in Sanford/Springvale and Lewiston.

District courts are closed Tuesday in Augusta, Bridgton, Skowhegan and South Paris. Kennebec County Superior Court also is closed for the day.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.