A wide-ranging assessment of Maine’s only youth correctional facility released Wednesday by an independent youth justice group found that too many young people with serious, unmet mental health needs are being housed at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland and urged a top-to-bottom rethinking of juvenile justice throughout the state.

The report, commissioned by the state’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Group and performed by the Center for Children’s Law and Policy, a national organization focusing on youth justice policy, found that Long Creek is chronically understaffed and ill-equipped to handle the serious mental health needs of young residents who often are placed there because there is no where else for them to go.

The circumstances have led to dangerous, unsafe conditions for both residents and employees, who must deal with the daily challenges of children with profound mental health problems, limiting or complicating their ability to fulfill the facility’s core mission of rehabilitating youth and reintegrating them into society, the report found.

“Staff and administrators at Long Creek were the first to admit that the facility is not the right place for many of the youth in its care,” the report found.

Anecdotally, staff told evaluators that between a quarter and half the young people housed at Long Creek could be released to the community. The report also recommends state policy makers and legislators engage in a frank discussion about the future of the facility, whose model of treatment and care –with large groups of youth housed in one place, often out-numbering the staff, is not effective at treating many of the people who are housed there.

“A facility designed like Long Creek limits how well and how intensively staff can work with young people on skill-building and behavior change,” the report found. “When staff are charged with supervising a group of over 20 youth at any one time, it is difficult to devote the time and energy needed to dive deeply enough into an individual youth’s needs to effect long-term change.”

In response to the report and its findings, the Americal Civil Liberties Union of Maine called for the facility’s closure.

“Long Creek is failing Maine children and needs to be closed,” said Alison Beyea, the executive director of the ACLU of Maine. “The report released today demonstrates the ongoing and systemic problems at Long Creek and an urgent need for action. Children are being warehoused in a violent and unsafe facility, often far away from home and community support.”

In calling for the facility to close, the ACLU highlighted abuse by staff of residents and consistently high levels of resident-on-resident violence, the inappropriate use of force by staff, and a failure to provide legally mandated education and special education services.

“Maine is failing these kids, some of whom are as young as 13 years old. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education have let them down and the Department of Corrections can’t keep them safe,” Beyea said. “The stories of violence and abuse are too much to bear. Community-based treatment closer to home is the best for struggling kids and for their communities. Locking kids up at Long Creek is a failed model and goes against everything science tells us that children need for appropriate development. This has gone on too long.”

This story will be updated.

Matt Byrne can be contacted at 791-6303 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MattByrnePPH

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.