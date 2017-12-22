SACO – What a location. About halfway between the city’s cool and very walkable downtown, and oceanfront Camp Ellis. A stone’s throw from Marston’s Marina and landmark Garside’s Ice Cream; and equally close to the entrance to sandy-beach Ferry Beach State Park. A three-minute walk to the Saco River, where you can fish, or launch canoe or kayak, from a put-in that is exclusive to the very few residents of this quiet street.

And if you are inclined to stay home, in fine weather, enjoy the back yard inground’s pool, which is heated to extend the season.

“Home,” in this case, is ideal for a family. It’s a spacious, 2,640-square-foot, four-bedroom Cape that was built in 1975; has had only two owners; and has been fully renovated/updated and scrupulously maintained by its seller, so that it is in the very prime of move-in condition, from new windows throughout, to the extensive, bamboo flooring; from the cherry-and-granite kitchen whose stainless appliances include a five-burner gas cooktop with grill, to the four-zone propane heat; from the handsome surround on the living room’s floor-to-ceiling brick hearth with gas fireplace insert, to the sunny and comfortable family room/den off the kitchen.

The first-floor master suite makes single-level living an option, and has two walk-in closets and a brand-new full bath with granite vanity and a lovely, oversized, glass shower enclosure. Next door is a large office (a potential bedroom) with an abundance of built-ins; it’s perfect for a professional.

Upstairs, both bedrooms are large and have double closets, and are served by a full bath with tub. And there’s a bonus room / walk-in attic that could be dormered. The full basement provides tons of space for workshop, storage, etc.

The home on 0.35 acre at 1 Meadow Lane, Saco, is listed for sale at $430,000 by Donald Pilon of The Maine Real Estate Network, and is being shown by appointment. Annual taxes are $4,975 (2016). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Don at 590-0507, 282-5000 or [email protected].

The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald.

