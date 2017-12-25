Tom Whately and his pooch Sammie, who rides “shotgun” with him, do an outstanding job delivering the paper, despite the weather and road conditions in our rural area.

Thank you, Tom and Sammie!

Barbara Maddaus

Cape Neddick

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.