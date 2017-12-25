PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence is launching an electric bicycle sharing system.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says “Jump Bikes” will begin this summer. He says it’s New England’s first electric bike share system.

The city is getting 400 electric-assist bikes.

Elorza says the bike share program will position Providence to be a more sustainable, healthier and fun city for years to come.

Jump Bikes are owned and operated by Social Bicycles, a Brooklyn, New York-based company.

Providence residents and visitors will be able to use the bike share for commuting, exercise and recreation.

The e-bikes can go up to 20 mph. They have electric motors but do require some pedaling.

