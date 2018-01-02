CINCINNATI — Coach Marvin Lewis got a two-year contract extension Tuesday, providing him yet two more chances to try to get the Cincinnati Bengals the playoff victory that has eluded him for 15 seasons.

The agreement came after a second straight losing season and two days of discussions with owner Mike Brown. Lewis has the second-longest active coaching tenure in the NFL, behind Bill Belichick’s 18 seasons with New England.

Unlike Belichick, who has won five Super Bowls and made two other appearances in the title game, Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs, the worst coaching record in NFL history. The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest streak of futility in history.

CARDINALS: QB Carson Palmer is retiring after 15 NFL seasons.

Palmer, who turned 38 last week, made the announcement in an open letter released by the Cardinals. Palmer missed the last nine games of what would be his final season with a broken left arm.

RAIDERS: Jon Gruden hopes he’s a candidate to return for a second stint as coach of the Oakland Raiders and believes a final decision will be made next week.

The Raiders fired Coach Jack Del Rio on Sunday following a disappointing six-win season

Gruden spent four seasons as coach in Oakland from 1998-2001. After leading the Raiders to 8-8 records his first two years, Gruden helped the team reach the AFC title game following the 2000 season and got Oakland back into the playoffs the following season.

Gruden’s tenure ended shortly after the “Tuck Rule” loss to the Patriots when he was traded the following month to Tampa Bay for two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders and $8 million.

BILLS: Giddy Buffalo fans are making a surge in donations to Andy Dalton’s foundation, their way of thanking the Bengals’ quarterback for his role in the Bills’ long-awaited playoff appearance.

Dalton’s foundation reported it has received more than $100,000 in donations since the Bengals beat the Ravens 31-27 on Sunday. Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left to eliminate the Ravens and open a spot for the Bills.

The Bills got the final AFC wild-card berth.

BROWNS: The Browns received permission to interview Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan to be their offensive coordinator.

PACKERS: Ted Thompson is out as GM of the Packers, but will remain as senior adviser of football operations.

The Packers’ Super Bowl victory in 2010 was the highlight of Thompson’s 13-year tenure.

Whoever replaces Thompson will have Mike McCarthy under contract through 2019, after Murphy said the coach was given a one-year extension during the season. The extension prevents McCarthy from having lame-duck status with a new GM.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.