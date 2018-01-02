SOUTH PORTLAND — Chelsea Roy, the 29-year-old South Portland resident who is competing on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” had a big night in the show’s season premiere Monday night.

WCSH reports that when Roy, a real estate executive assistant, got out of the limo to meet racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. he said, “Wow she’s interesting.”

Later in the show, Roy and Luyendyk got some one-on-one time together, and shared the first kiss of the season. Shortly after, Luyendyk gave Roy his first-impression rose, securing her safety for the next week.

Roy is one of 29 contestants competing for Luyendyk’s heart.

