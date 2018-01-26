Gelato Fiasco will open its first out-of-state scoop shop in Orlando this spring.

The Orlando store will be located at 25 W. Crystal Lakes St., in the SoDo (Southern Downtown) neighborhood, according to owners Bruno Tropeano and Josh Davis. Tropeano has moved to Florida to oversee the opening of the new store, which is about 20 minutes from the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Florida.

The 10-year-old Brunswick-based company already has stores in Brunswick and Portland, and its gelato is sold through 5,000 grocers nationwide. The owners said they chose Orlando for their first out-of-state shop because more people purchase their gelato in Florida than in any other state.

The new store will make 20 flavors of gelato daily from ingredients sourced in Florida, Maine and specialty producers.

Gelato Fiasco introduced seven new flavors earlier this month at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show, including Bourbon Butter Pecan, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup and Deep Maine Woods, which contains chocolate, smoky caramel and honeycomb candy.

