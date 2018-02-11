Many thanks to Peter Dalton for his letter to the editor, “Our Civil War dead deserve memorial,” published on Page D3 of the Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 4.
Mr. Dalton drew attention to the contributions and sacrifices made by Maine soldiers in the Civil War battles fought throughout Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. My wife and I visited Winchester and the surrounding area last spring and learned a bit of the history of the conflict in the region.
We greatly appreciate his bringing to our attention that there is no lasting memorial to Maine soldiers and providing information how we could contribute, at gofundme.com/monument-to-maine-soldiers or by sending a check to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Attn: Maine Monument Fund, P.O. Box 897, 9386 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844.
We hope that Mr. Dalton submitted his letter to other publications as well, so that more people will have the information to contribute. Our check is in the mail.
Bob McIntire
Hallowell