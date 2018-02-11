Many thanks to Peter Dalton for his letter to the editor, “Our Civil War dead deserve memorial,” published on Page D3 of the Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 4.

Mr. Dalton drew attention to the contributions and sacrifices made by Maine soldiers in the Civil War battles fought throughout Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. My wife and I visited Winchester and the surrounding area last spring and learned a bit of the history of the conflict in the region.

We greatly appreciate his bringing to our attention that there is no lasting memorial to Maine soldiers and providing information how we could contribute, at gofundme.com/monument-to-maine-soldiers or by sending a check to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Attn: Maine Monument Fund, P.O. Box 897, 9386 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844.

We hope that Mr. Dalton submitted his letter to other publications as well, so that more people will have the information to contribute. Our check is in the mail.

Bob McIntire

Hallowell

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.