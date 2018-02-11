Thank you to the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for the timely coverage of local topics in 2017, especially the important but unpleasant topic of ticks and Lyme disease, a scourge currently afflicting our communities.
I particularly appreciate the Press Herald’s spring issues, reminding us to be wary. The letters to the editor provide vivid and up-to-date information from local folks that should be shared.
The Press Herald is the conduit for communication about this significant new health risk.
We need a gathering – a sharing of stories – especially on the early symptomology of Lyme disease, to alert us when we are afflicted.
We can do better.
Johannah Hart
Portland