Thank you to the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for the timely coverage of local topics in 2017, especially the important but unpleasant topic of ticks and Lyme disease, a scourge currently afflicting our communities.

I particularly appreciate the Press Herald’s spring issues, reminding us to be wary. The letters to the editor provide vivid and up-to-date information from local folks that should be shared.

The Press Herald is the conduit for communication about this significant new health risk.

We need a gathering – a sharing of stories – especially on the early symptomology of Lyme disease, to alert us when we are afflicted.

We can do better.

Johannah Hart

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.