AUGUSTA — A report of a man riding a shopping cart full of groceries down Civic Center Drive brought a quick response from Augusta police Monday night.

Officer Sara Moynihan, who recognized Wyatt Wilson from previous encounters, said the cart was “filled with groceries but none of it was in bags,” and that Wyatt told her he was heading home.

Wyatt Wilson

In an affidavit, Moynihan said she could smell alcohol on Wilson’s breath.

Wilson couldn’t show receipts for any of the items, but told Moynihan he’d paid for everything but the alcohol. A Walmart surveillance video showed him “passing all points of sale” without paying for any items in the cart.

Moynihan arrested Wilson around 7:10 p.m.

Walmart staff, who valued the groceries at $165.32 and the shopping cart at $200, pressed charges.

Wilson made an initial appearance Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center via video from the Kennebec County jail, and a judge set bail on the theft charge at $1,000 cash or $2,500 unsecured with a Maine Pre-trial Services contract.

Bail conditions forbid Wilson from possessing alcohol and dangerous weapons and also from returning to any Walmart.

Wilson’s criminal record includes a conviction for a January 2012 burglary of Lisa’s Restaurant on Bangor Street. Wilson was charged in that case after police found him passed out on the basement floor surrounded by open bottle of alcohol, mostly Allen’s Coffee Brandy.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

