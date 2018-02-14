The Pig + Poet, located within the boutique hotel Whitehall in Camden, will transition from an 85-seat restaurant to a private event venue when the hotel re-opens for the season in May.
Rob Blood, chief executive officer of Lark Hotels, the company that owns the property, said in a press release that demand has grown rapidly at the hotel for spaces that can accommodate weddings, cocktail parties, wellness retreats, corporate functions and other private events.
Kerry Altiero, chef/owner of Cafe Miranda in Rockland, will manage food-and-beverage operations for the hotel’s private events.
The Pig + Poet opened in 2015 with “Top Chef” alum Sam Talbot running the kitchen. Talbot returned to Brooklyn the following year to open Pretty Southern, a fried chicken restaurant that is now closed, and Maine chef and caterer Dirk Yeaton took over.