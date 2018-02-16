CONCORD, N.H. — Anderson Kavutse’s jumper with 1:25 left to play gave Southern Maine Community College the lead and started an 8-2 run that resulted in an 82-77 win over UMaine-Machias Friday in the Yankee Small College Conference quarterfinals.

Dylan Silvestri scored 17 points and Ryan Cloutieradded 16 to led SMCC (18-9, 11-5). Gregory Trinidad added 14 and Jacobee Burpee 12.

Dante Ramos scored 19 for the Clippers (11-19, 10-6).

SMCC advances to the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday against New Hampshire Technical Institute.

ST. BONAVENTURE 77, (16) RHODE ISLAND 74: Matt Mobley scored 26 points and grabbed a key rebound with 4.2 seconds left as the Bonnies (20-6, 10-4 Atlantic 10) upset the Rams (21-3, 13-1 A-10), who had their 16-game winning streak snapped.

MEN’S HOCKEY

TUFTS 4, BOWDOIN 2: Charley Borek broke a 2-2 tie with 4:56 left in regulation and the Jumbos (4-14-4, 3-10-3 NESCAC) added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to beat the Polar Bears (8-14, 5-11) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Matthew Lison and Ronnie Lestan scored for Bowdoin.

COLBY 2, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2: Colby (11-10-2, 8-7-2 NESCAC) rallied from a two-goal deficit on goals by Phil Klitirinos and Justin Grillo to tie the Camels (9-10-4, 8-5-4) in New London, Connecticut.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON COLLEGE 5, MAINE 0: Five players scored for the Eagles (27-3-3, 18-2-3 WHEA) as they defeated the Black Bears (17-11-5, 11-8-4) in Orono.

Toni Ann Miano and Daryl Watts each had a goal and two assists for Boston College. Caitrin Lonegran, Makenna Newkirk and Delaney Belinskas also scored.

Katie Burt had 30 saves for Boston College; Carly Jackson stopped 21 shots for Maine.

BOWDOIN 3, TRINITY 0: Julie Dachille had a hat trick and the Polar Bears (11-8-3, 5-8-3 NESCAC) defeated the Bantams (7-15-1, 3-11-1) in Brunswick.

Dachille scored twice in the first 8:35 of the first period, and added her third goal with 1:35 remaining in the game.

Kerri St. Denis made 27 saves for Bowdoin; Sydney Belinskas stopped 21 shots for Trinity.

BASEBALL

TEXAS TECH 4, MAINE 2: Texas Tech first baseman Cameron Warren took the throw from Michael Davis to finish a game-ending double play and complete the Red Raiders’ season-opening win in Lubbock, Texas.

Cody Farhat hit a two-run single through the shortstop hole and scored on Grant Little’s double off the top of the right-field wall for a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

The Black Bears pulled to within 3-1 when Brandon Vicens scored on Jeremy Pena’s fifth-inning groundout, only to have the Red Raiders get the run back in the bottom of the inning on Josh Jung’s homer to right.

Maine added a run in the eighth when Pena scored on Hernan Sardinas’ fielder’s choice.

