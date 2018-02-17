Re: “Governor staying his course, declares ‘Our job is not done’ ” (Feb. 14, Page A1):

Should I presume that the photo and headline in Wednesday’s paper are a valentine from the Portland Press Herald to Gov. LePage?

It’s a mindboggling event to see our governor presented on the front page (or anywhere in the paper, for that matter) in an upbeat and positive manner. It would be greatly appreciated if this could be followed by at least an occasional acknowledgment of the positive matters that have been accomplished by this administration.

Sandy Scully

North Yarmouth

