Later this spring, Paciarino will move its restaurant a block down Fore Street in Portland into the building previously occupied by the Mexican restaurant Zapoteca, which closed in June.

Enrico Barbiero, who owns Paciarino with his wife, Fabiana de Savino, confirmed Tuesday that they are opening with an expanded menu at 505 Fore St., and will use their current location at 475 Fore St. to expand the retail space where they sell their pastas, sauces and imported Italian foods. Paciarino has been at its current location since 2009.

At the new space, which they are leasing, they will continue to serve the current Paciarino menu, Barbiero said, but he plans to add brick-oven pizza, risotto, arancini, gnocchi and other items. All ingredients will come from Italy, he said.

The restaurant will remain open during the transition, and Barbiero said they hope to open in the new location at the beginning of May.

