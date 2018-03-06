CORONA, Calif. — World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for the California siblings who authorities said were starved and shackled to their beds by their parents.

City of Corona Mayor Karen Spiegel says Ma performed Friday at the Corona Regional Medical Center. The hospital posted a photo of Ma on Twitter and thanked him for sharing his love of music with the siblings.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

The Turpins were arrested in January after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their home in the city of Perris.

