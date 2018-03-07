AUGUSTA – Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage is opposing a bill that critics claim could lead to a massive cruise ship pier being developed in Bar Harbor.

LePage on Tuesday vetoed a bill to allow local voters to decide whether to create a port authority in Bar Harbor. The House and Senate strongly supported the bill.

The governor called the idea “unnecessary municipal bureaucracy” that deflects accountability from the town. He said such autonomy can create “serious safety concerns.”

Some residents in the coastal town worry that a port authority would lead to a cruise ship pier that could worsen congestion and quality of life. Bar Harbor plans to buy and convert a former terminal into a cruise and ferry passenger terminal.

Town officials have said an independent port authority could ease congestion and avoid municipal debt.

