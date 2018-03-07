So, we have learned that the FBI had received information regarding the volatility of Nikolas Cruz. The FBI and local law enforcement did not act on this information. As a result of that inaction, 17 children and adults died.

Then we learned that concerned neighbors had alerted police and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services that there was something bad going on at the residence of Julio and Sharon Carrillo. Police visited their homes in Bangor and Stockton Springs several times and ultimately took no action. DHHS, of course, did nothing. As a result of this inaction, a 10-year-old girl died.

Had any of these agencies intervened, 18 people (17 in Florida, one in Maine) may have lived.

The common phrase spouted by law enforcement these days is “If you see something, say something.” I’d like to expand that phrase and hope that local and federal law enforcement takes note:

“If you see something, say something. Law enforcement: Do something.”

It’s time for the people we pay to protect us to do their jobs. Far too many children have died.

Richard Townsend

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.