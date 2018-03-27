WINNIPEG, Ontario — Winnipeg survived a third-period surge by Boston and won the shootout for a 5-4 win over the Bruins on Tuesday night.

Brandon Tanev scored three goals for the Jets while the Bruins got goals from four different players. It was Brad Marchand, however, who had the best chance for Boston with a breakaway in the final seconds of overtime. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made the save to force the shootoout.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron, center, deflects a shot as Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, right, and Dustin Byfuglien converge during Tuesday's game in Winnipeg. Associated Press photos by Trevor Hagan, The Canadian Press Boston goaltender Anton Khudobin gives up a goal to Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev in the first period of Tuesday's game. Tanev scored three goals. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Bruins trailed 3-1 entering the third period when Danton Heinen scored on the power play – the first of three power-play goals in the period for Boston – 1:45 into the third period to make the score 3-2. Winnipeg challenged the goal because of an offsides, but the goal stood after a lengthy review.

Winnipeg received a penalty, and David Pastrnak helped the Bruins take advantage by scoring on the ensuing power play at 3:36 to tie the game.

But it didn’t last.

With the Bruins still on the power play, Tanev corralled a Boston turnover, circled behind the net and stuffed in a shot at the post where goalie Anton Khudobin (28 saves) could not make the stop.

Torey Krug’s slap shot found the net at 8:06 on the power play to tie the game.

The teams traded goals in the first period with Winnipeg opening a 1-0 lead on Tanev’s first goal at 5:33 with Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry assisting. Rookie Ryan Donato tied the game in the final minute of the period with an unassisted goal, his third goal in just his fifth game.

Tanev gave the Jets 2-1 lead just 16 seconds into the second period with Lowry assisting. Joe Morrow extended the lead at 6:25 with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler assisting.

Red Wings 5, Penguins 2: Luke Glendening scored twice, Darren Helm matched his career high with three points and Detroit beat visiting Pittsburgh.

Helm had a goal and two assists, and Frans Nielsen and Niklas Kronwall also scored for Detroit. Jimmy Howard made 22 saves to help the Red Wings win in regulation for the first time since a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 24.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 21 shots.

• Ken Holland is expected return as general manager in Detroit next year, according to the Detroit Free Press.

BLUES 3, SHARKS 2: Vladimir Tarasenko scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift St. Louis over visiting San Jose.

It was Tarasenko’s 31st goal, and he has 30 or more in four consecutive seasons.

DEVILS 4, HIURRICANES 3: Stefan Noesen scored on a rebound with 1:33 to play and New Jersey continued its playoff push with a victory over visiting Carolina.

Kyle Palmieri had two goals and an assist and Taylor Hall had three assists for the Devils, who have won three straight and six of eight. Pavel Zacha also scored and Keith Kinkaid, who has supplanted Cory Schneider as the No. 1 goaltender, made 31 saves.

NOTES

RULE CHANGE: Beginning with games on Wednesday, all coach’s challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the league’s situation room in Toronto instead of on-ice officials getting the final say. The NHL board of governors approved the change Tuesday that was recommended by general managers and approved by the competition committee.

The original intent was to change the policy beginning for the playoffs. Instead, the final two-plus weeks of the regular season will include reviews being decided by a group that includes a former official.

