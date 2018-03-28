In her March 23 letter to the editor, Kathy Warner says, “Ban assault weapons.” I don’t think she understands what that term means.

The anti-gun folks think that any gun that has the ability to shoot multiple rounds is an assault weapon. She, I believe, is looking at the design and appearance of them only. I have a .22-caliber, pump-action rifle that will shoot in this manner. I have had it since I was about 15. Is it an assault rifle? No.

The “antis” would like to take that, too. If they have their way, we’ll all go back to flintlocks. Think Civil War!

AR-15s are just like any other semi-automatic gun. Pull the trigger, shoot one shot. If people want to ban something, anything, they need to know what they are talking about!

We who own them are not the bad guys.

Richard Aspinall Sr.

Scarborough

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.