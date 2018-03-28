Westbrook’s food scene was bolstered again late last month with the addition of Veranda Kitchen & Bar, the fifth restaurant in the Veranda family and the first location outside Portland.

That adds to Westbrook’s cache of Asian restaurants with cachet. Well-regarded spots like Big Fin Poke and Bamboo Bistro have already been serving Westrook customers, who can now enjoy Veranda’s famous pho.

The restaurant opened at 675 Main St. – the former location of Northern Gardens Chinese restaurant – with a ribbon cutting March 21 that was attended by city officials, according to Veranda’s Facebook page.

