The “Roseanne” revival has at least one famous fan: President Trump.

Trump made a personal call to star Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on the show’s rating success, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the New York Times.

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" last Friday. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Barr, one of the most outspoken conservatives in Hollywood, wove her politics into she show’s reboot, which premiered Tuesday night.

Her character, Roseanne Conner, has cut ties with sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) over their political differences: Roseanne voted for Trump, while Jackie’s first appearance on screen includes a “Nasty Woman” sweatshirt and pussyhat.

The hourlong pilot was littered with snide comments about snowflakes, health care, pantsuits and guns before the TV sisters called a truce.

The episode drew 18.2 million viewers, a wild success for the ABC reboot and 10 percent more viewership than the original series finale 21 years ago.

Barr insisted that the working-class Conner family support Trump in what she called “an accurate portrayal of these people and people like them.”

“I just wanted to have that dialogue about families torn apart by the election and their political differences of opinion and how we handle it,” she told the New York Times. “I thought that this was an important thing to say at this time.”

The 65-year-old actress previously told the Hollywood Reporter that “of course” she would want to screen the sitcom at the White House.

Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media, also reached out. “Congratulations to @therealroseanne and the crew – so awesome!!!” he tweeted from his personal account.

