POLAND — Brothers Shea, Colby and Gabe Wagner have discussed how much fun it will be to play together for the Freeport High baseball team.

In the Falcons’ Western Maine Conference opener Thursday against Poland, they showed the capability of leading Freeport while also having fun.

They combined to go 5 of 11, scored three runs and drove in three as the Falcons held off a late-game rally for a 7-4 victory.

Early, it was all about Freeport’s aggressiveness on the bases. In all the Falcons stole five bases and seemed to always find a way to take the extra base.

“We had aggressive baserunning, and we put a lot of pressure on them and used our aggressiveness well,” Coach Bill Ridge said. “It’s nine guys who are aggressive by nature in other sports, and it’s something that we’re going to use.”

“What we have is an extremely athletic team,” said senior catcher Colby Wagner, who was 2 for 4.

“Freeport did a great job coming out and being aggressive,” Poland Coach Charlie Pray said. “They put people on base and ran the bases extremely well. They took advantage of our passed balls and set the tone.”

Freeport led 1-0 in the first. Shea Wagner doubled and later scored on Colby Wagner’s hit.

The lead doubled in the second. Gabe Wagner walked and stole second. One out later, Anthony Panciocco dropped a bunt. The throw to first was in time but Gabe Wagner kept running, sliding headfirst into home ahead of a tag.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.