When you step into the paneled front entry, you are welcomed by the sweet aroma of pine. That is one example of how naturally the architecturally designed home inhabits its setting, which includes 368 feet of water frontage on a secluded, 2.48-acre lot.

Weddings, and charity events comfortably accommodating 150 guests, have been held at this 12-room home of 5,695 feet on its four levels. A broad, prow-like deck expands living and entertaining space for many months of the year.

On this private waterfront are a boathouse, a dock, and an elevated platform whose outline shows where a cottage stood decades ago. Steps away is the Augusta Country Club beach; the award-winning ACC golf course is a five-minute walk from here.

Five bedrooms lend floor-plan flexibility. There are three brick, wood-burning fireplaces, and a lower-level media room with projector and big screen. The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, a six-burner Viessmann gas cooktop among them, and honed-granite surfaces including two islands.

The home at 11 Treetops Lane, Manchester, is listed at $1,990,000 by Earle Kenney (623-1123, [email protected]) of Sprague & Curtis Real Estate in Augusta.

