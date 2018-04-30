This splendid year-round home – “the ultimate beach house” – sits directly on Pine Point, often acknowledged as Maine’s finest beach, and provides panoramic views out over Saco Bay.

The shingled oceanfront classic sits on a 0.61-acre lot in the small, gated Beachwalk at Pine Point association, and has 100 feet of pure sand on the Atlantic. Built in 2010, the home is designed to provide maximum enjoyment of the magnificent setting in every season.

With three levels of living, it is a spacious home – 10 rooms and five bedrooms, each of them a suite with full bath, like a ready-made family compound – and one of beautiful finishes. Note the gorgeous, granite fireplace, and the coffered ceiling in the living room.

Among other highlights are a first-floor suite, for one-level living convenience; a gourmet’s kitchen that has stainless Kitchen Aid appliances and a long, banquette-style window seat; multiple decks, including a master-bedroom private balcony; and an upstairs office and a third-floor bonus room whose elevations render fascinating ocean views especially dramatic. This is truly a Maine coast cottage – one with an aura of relaxed sophistication and casual elegance throughout its 4,900 square feet.

The home at 2 Claudia Way, Pine Point, Scarborough, is listed at $1,995,000 by David Banks (773-2345, [email protected]) of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland.

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.