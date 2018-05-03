Gubernatorial candidate Adam Cote is a man of integrity and compassion, and he has the vision to make Maine a progressive state where our children will want to live and raise their families.

The citizens of Maine have the opportunity to vote for positive change, new leadership, women’s rights, workers’ rights, health care, education and respect for all people. I, for one, am very excited for the chance to vote for a proven leader, decorated veteran, a renewable-energy entrepreneur and someone who is going to take Maine on a new path to prosperity.

Adam is the only candidate with the experience to create jobs and give Mainers more control over our energy costs while conserving our incredible natural resources. His agenda is bold and well thought out for every part of our state. What more could we want? Adam Cote is the only choice in the Democratic primary June 12.

Crystal Helmreich

Sanford

