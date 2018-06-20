Rachel Maddow lost her composure during her MSNBC show Tuesday night as she tried to report on the latest tragic news about the children being held at detention centers after being taken away from their parents.

The show host broke down while reading a report about “tender age” shelters in South Texas that are housing babies and toddlers.

“I think I’m going to have to hand this off,” she said through tears before passing the show on to Lawrence O’Donnell, who finished reading the report. “Sorry, that does it for us tonight.”

After the show ended, Maddow explained herself online. “Ugh, I’m sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV,” she tweeted.

– From news service reports

Read or Post Comments
Related Stories
Latest Articles