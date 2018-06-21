PHILADELPHIA — It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night’s Phillies game when the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

Coming up at 4:30 and 6 on Action News- hear from this Phillies fan injured by a hot dog fired from the Phanatic’s hot dog cannon. The ⁦@Phillies⁩ say the mascot feels terrible about it. pic.twitter.com/2kXlPAX6V3 — sarahbloomquist (@sarahbloomquist) June 20, 2018

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma.

The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.