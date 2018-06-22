JACKMAN – U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested a Guatemalan man who entered the U.S. border illegally near a Maine port of entry.

Spokesman Dennis Harmon said U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday arrested a Guatemalan man near the Jackman port of entry and sent him back to Canada. The man had been living in Canada with a valid Canadian work visa.

The man told agents he was trying to get to New York City to find a better paying job.

Border Patrol says that a citizen notified agents of a person walking south on Route 201 away from the international border.

The U.S. Border Patrol didn’t immediately respond to a request for information, including whether the agency has made recent such arrests in the area.

