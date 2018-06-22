Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Zak Ringelstein was arrested Friday for refusing to leave a child detention center in Texas after being told he would not be allowed inside.

“Zak is now a political prisoner of the Trump regime,” read a tweet from Ringelstein’s campaign account.

It’s not clear what charge, if any, Ringelstein faces.

The Yarmouth man had announced on Wednesday that he was traveling to McAllen, Texas, to bring supplies to children separated from their parents under President Trump’s policy of zero-tolerance for migrants who cross the border illegally. Under mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump signed an executive order temporarily ending the separation policy.

Ringelstein’s campaign said he planned to “deliver water, food, blankets, books, and toys to the children imprisoned there,” but it appears he was turned away Friday and then arrested after he didn’t leave. He was arrested after persistently asking authorities to be let into a detention facility. The confrontation was broadcast on his campaign’s Facebook page.

“I refuse, I refuse, I refuse to stand by as you imprison children and bring more children by the dozens into this facility … it is wrong,” Ringelstein can be heard saying.

Ringelstein is then told that border agents cannot legally accept supplies but that he can work with a recognized charitable organization.

Some members of Congress have had difficulty gaining access, too, so Ringelstein’s attempt was likely never going to be successful.

The 31-year-old New Hampshire native announced in February that he would challenge independent U.S. Sen. Angus King for one of Maine’s two Senate seats. Republican Eric Brakey also is in the race.

Ringelstein is a former teacher and aspiring country music singer who moved to Maine two years ago.

The debate over immigration, which has been simmering since even before the 2016 presidential campaign, has escalated in recent weeks with the massive number of children who have been separated from their parents at the border. Protests have sprung up in Maine and across the country and more are planned.

Next Monday, an event is planned for outside Portland City Hall.

Four Mainers who participated in a series of protests this week in Washington, D.C., were arrested for the crime of “incommoding,” or obstructing. Marcella Makinen, of Portland, Jessica Stewart, of Bass Harbor, the Rev. Dr. Cohen Hayashida, of Auburn, and Denise Altvater, of Perry, representing the Maine Poor People’s Campaign, were each charged.

“Kids are being held in jails, taken from their families, and remain mired in deep poverty,” Stewart said in a statement. “People of conscience have a moral and legal obligation to take risks to end policy violence against all our children.”

