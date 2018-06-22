I write this publicly because sometimes people simply must be complimented and thanked in a public way.

I was, only about a month and a half ago, diagnosed with a terminal cancer. (Unless, of course, a miracle happens.)

A couple of weeks ago, I was admitted to the intensive care unit at Maine Medical Center. I ended up spending three nights there, in a regular room; discomfort, stress and anxiety are obvious.

There were three people who not only eased me physically, but also helped greatly with issues of stress and anxiety: Jaclyn, an ICU nurse; Hannah, a certified nursing assistant on the fifth floor; and Jill, a fifth-floor nurse.

Thank you!

Jeffrey Schneider

Brunswick

