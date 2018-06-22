We must be grateful. Gov. LePage, despite what is said by some, has looked out for the best interests of Maine. Though, I will admit, Portland is a different animal altogether, he has initiated much that would benefit Portland as well. In any case, he has adhered to the Constitution, so do not be so critical, please. Do your research.

OK. Let us take a look, shall we?

U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 10: “No state shall enter into any treaty, alliance or confederation … coin money (or) emit bills of credit.” Please remember that LePage refused to issue bonds, despite pressure from all around.

U.S. Constitution, Article 2, Section 3: “He shall … convene both houses.” We do not need to be reminded that he honestly tried to convene legislators. If only he had been more lucky.

And one might refer to one of our Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton, though controversial, started a federal banking system and the U.S. Coast Guard. If only LePage had been given more breathing space.

For example, did it not boost morale to have LePage cut income taxes, as Mainers make very little money and have to work several jobs? One can cut back on paying sales tax by cutting back on purchases. With income tax, one has no choice but to pay. And it is wrong to say that LePage supported higher property taxes.

Would you like the beautiful Maine forests under federal control? Among other accomplishments, LePage spoke up for keeping Maine safe.

Kira Todd

Buxton

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.