The agent for former Boston Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez said his client “has no knowledge of any of the allegations” contained in a media report Friday that links him to a criminal investigation.

The Red Sox also deny any knowledge of an investigation involving Ramirez, who was released by the team a month ago.

The Boston Red Sox designated slugger Hanley Ramirez for assignment on May 25. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Ramirez is “being eyed in connection with an ongoing federal and state investigation” in Massachusetts, according to a tweet Friday from ABC News reporter Michele McPhee.

McPhee said the investigation may involve a man from whom police seized “435 grams of fentanyl as well as a large amount of crack cocaine” during a traffic stop. The suspect in the police stop alleges to know Ramirez, she said, but Ramirez was not with him in the car.

“There is a sweeping federal case involving a substantial ring that’s being operated out of Lawrence, Massachusetts,” McPhee told Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub. “And I think the suspect had ties to that ring.”

The traffic stop cited by McPhee matches information in a June 8 press release from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office regarding the arrest and arraignment of a Lawrence man, radio station WEEI reported. Delcio Rodriguez, 29, pleaded not guilty in Lawrence District Court to two charges of drug trafficking after police said he was in possession of 435 grams of fentanyl and seven grams of crack in during a traffic stop in nearby Methuen, Massachusetts.

“During that car stop, the suspect claimed that one of the items found in the vehicle belonged to Hanley Ramirez and then FaceTimed (Ramirez) in front of police,” McPhee told The Sports Hub. “And that car stop coordinated with the timing of (Ramirez’s) release from the Red Sox.”

Ramirez was designated for assignment in a surprising move by the Red Sox on May 25. He has been a free agent since June 1 and has yet to sign with a new club despite reported interest from multiple teams.

“Hanley was designated for assignment for baseball reasons,” Red Sox spokesperson Kevin Gregg told the Boston Herald Friday night. “We were and are unaware of any investigations involving Hanley.”

Ramirez’s longtime agent, Adam Katz, said his client is also unaware of being the focus of any criminal investigation.

“Hanley has no knowledge of any of the allegations contained in this media report, and he is not aware of any investigation,” Katz told the Herald’s Michael Silverman in a text.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora echoed that the decision to release Ramirez was made for baseball reasons.

As for the report, Cora said, “I hope it’s not true.”

Ramirez has been active on social media since his release, posting images and videos of himself in his native Dominican Republic.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.