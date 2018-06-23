ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wilmer Font worked into the sixth inning to get his first major league win, Willy Adames homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-0 Saturday.

Font (1-3) allowed three hits, one walk and struck out four over 52/3 innings. Four relievers completed a four-hitter.

Adames had an RBI single during a two-run second and added a solo homer in the seventh off Sonny Gray (5-5).

The Rays have won the first two of a three-game series against the Yankees, who have the best record in the majors.

New York (50-24), coming off a three-game sweep of Seattle, is the only team in the big leagues not to have dropped more than two straight games this year. This is the latest the Yankees have gone into a season without losing three in a row since August 1954.

RANGERS 9, TWINS 6: Adrian Beltre and Robinson Chirinos homered to help Yovani Gallardo win for the first time since last July as Texas beat host Minnesota.

Delino DeShields had two hits and drove in two runs for the Rangers, who have won a season-high seven in a row.

Eddie Rosario homered and drove in four runs for the Twins, who have lost three straight.

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 6: Pinch-hitter Nick Martini drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning with his first major league hit and Oakland came back from an early five-run deficit to win at Chicago.

Martini, recalled from Triple-A before the game, lined a full-count single off Juan Minaya (0-2) with two outs to center to score Stephen Piscotty from second.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 3: Maikel Franco went 4 for 4, Carlos Santana homered and Philadelphia won at Washington.

With the Phillies leading 3-2 in the eighth, Santana sent a drive into the Philadelphia bullpen in left-center field off Kelvin Herrera for his 13th homer of the season and second in two games. Franco later added an RBI single.

Philadelphia’s Odubel Herrera, who had homered in five straight games, went 0 for 4.

REDS 11, CUBS 2: Anthony DeSclafani hit the first grand slam by a Cincinnati pitcher in 59 years, helping the last-place Reds beat visiting Chicago for their sixth consecutive victory.

It was Cincinnati’s third slam in five days and major league-leading seventh of the season, two short of the record set in 2002. The last Reds pitcher to hit a grand slam was Bob Purkey against the Cubs on Aug. 1, 1959.

MARLINS 6, ROCKIES 2: J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam during a five-run seventh inning and Miami won at Denver to stop a three-game skid and end the Rockies’ winning streak at four.

Trevor Richards (2-4) gave up one run and three hits in six innings, striking out eight. He also singled for his first hit in the majors.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 3: Slumping Brandon Crawford doubled twice, tripled and drove in three runs, leading San Francisco to a win at home.

Brandon Belt singled twice and Gorkys Hernandez added an RBI double as the Giants won their fifth in seven games.

CARDINALS 3, BREWERS 2: Yadier Molina homered twice to back a strong start by Miles Mikoas and lift St. Louis to a win at Milwaukee.

Molina’s two-run homer in the sixth off reliever Jeremy Jeffress gave St. Louis the lead.

Mikolas (8-2) allowed three hits and two runs in 62/3 innings while walking two and striking out five. Bud Norris earned his 14th save with a scoreless ninth. Jeffress (5-1) took the loss.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 7, BRAVES 5: Mark Trumbo hit a first-inning grand slam, Chris Davis doubled in three runs and Baltimore won at Atlanta.

Dylan Bundy (6-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in 61/3 innings while improving to 3-0 in June. One day after allowing four runs and recording only one out, Zach Britton pitched around a one-out walk to Johan Camargo in the ninth to earn his first save.

AL East-leading Atlanta dropped its third consecutive game. Julio Teheran (5-5) allowed a season-high seven runs in 42/3 innings.

NOTES

DODGERS: Clayton Kershaw was activated from the disabled list and started Saturday against the Mets in New York despite a shaky forecast.

The lefty ace was scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Omaha, but Los Angeles decided to have him pitch in New York because of precarious weather in Nebraska.

INDIANS: Left-hander Andrew Miller won’t throw off a mound for 10 days and the team says there’s no timetable for when the ace reliever will return while he continues to deal with a sore right knee.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto put pitchers Aaron Sanchez (finger) and Jaime Garcia (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and activated right-hander Marcus Stroman.

