Gabrielle Hamilton, the James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Prune in New York City, will meet fans of her book “Blood, Bones & Butter” on Aug. 3 at the Skidompha Library in Damariscotta.
Hamilton will give a talk at the event, which will be followed by a reception featuring live jazz, craft cocktails and local bites. Tickets are limited and cost $35 for Hamilton’s talk and $65 for the talk and the reception. Tickets are available at the library’s front desk, by calling (207) 563-5513, or online at skidompha.org/an-evening-with-the-author
Hamilton’s appearance is part of the library’s 2018 Community Read, a series of events that focuses on a single, pre-selected book that everyone reads together. Events focusing on “Blood, Bones & Butter” have included pasta-making classes, readings at Damariscotta restaurants, and screenings of the PBS Series “Mind of a Chef’ that have featured Hamilton.
Skidompha Library is located at 184 Main St.
