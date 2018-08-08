Legends Rest Taproom in Westbrook Thursday will become the first restaurant in Maine to take advantage of a new law that allows restaurants to serve alcohol in outdoor dining areas not adjoining the business.

Legends Rest, a 35-seat bar and restaurant at 855 Main Street that serves elevated pub fare, will open an outdoor seating area at 4 p.m. Thursday on the city’s River Walk, on the banks of the Presumpscot River.

The new law allowing separate outdoor dining areas that serve alcohol was passed by the 128th Legislature and went into effect Aug. 1. The Westbrook City Council on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance change allowing local businesses to take advantage of the new law.

Legends Rest Taproom opened in May and is owned by Tom Minervino, Meg Minervino and Mike Barton. The Minervinos also own Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland.

