A former Maine resident has been credited with saving the life of a man who fell off a cargo ship in Seattle.

News Center Maine (WCSH-WLBZ TV) reported that Jason Maxwell, who works as the manager of vessel operations for the Port of Seattle, dove into the harbor after he spotted a man bobbing in the water about 150 feet off the dock Monday.

Maxwell, who grew up in Westbrook and now lives in Seattle, told the Portland television station that he yelled for someone to get a life vest but no one else was close by so he took his shoes off and dove into the water.

By the time he got to the man, he was about five feet under water, Maxwell said. He grabbed the man’s uniform and pulled him to the surface and a fireboat that responded to the scene.

Maxwell, who was checked for hypothermia, was cleared to go back to work. The man he rescued was in the hospital and is expected to recover.

Seattle Fire Department officials thanked Maxwell, calling his actions heroic.

“Minutes do count. So if he had been in the water for longer the outcome may have been different,” said Kristin Tinsley, a spokeswoman for the fire department. “The fire chief definitely wants to thank him for his heroic actions that he showed yesterday and we’re very grateful, and the patient is as well.”

Maxwell, who is married and has one child, moved to Seattle about four years ago. His mother, Linda Maxwell, lives in Maine.

See the News Center Maine report here.

