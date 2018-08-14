The Maine State Police are warning motorists about the illegal use of auxiliary emergency lights on their motor vehicles.

“In particular, we have seen an increase in the use of white emergency lighting being used in conjunction with amber lighting,” state police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

While amber lighting is authorized for some non-emergency vehicles, white lights are strictly prohibited for non-emergency vehicles.

State police said that drivers should refrain from using emergency lighting unless they have authorization. The violation will cost you $154.

“It is illegal to display any optional auxiliary lighting that blinks, oscillates, rotate, flashes or is of a color contrary to law,” the Facebook post states.

Share

< Previous

Next >