State officials have recently discovered European frogbit, an invasive water plant, growing in Maine for the first time.

They found the infestation just outside Augusta, in the northeast corner of Cobbossee Lake in Manchester, and announced the discovery Wednesday.

That news came just a week after the announcement that a different invasive plant, Eurasian water milfoil, was found in a nearby section of Cobbossee Lake.

While the species was discovered on Aug. 10, it appears to have been growing in the area for several years, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said in the news release.

John McPhedran, a Maine DEP biologist, said in the news release that two local groups are helping the state to remove the species. He said the plant was surveyed Aug. 13 and removal began Aug. 14.

“I am confident that DEP’s collaboration with Cobbossee Watershed District and Friends of (the) Cobbossee Watershed will result in reducing this infestation,” McPhedran said. “But we also need to be realistic: Real control will require continued commitment and will occur over years, not days or months.”

European frogbit is native to Europe and northern Asia and is usually grown in aquariums and water gardens, according to Maine DEP.

After first being intentionally introduced to a water garden in Canada in 1932, European frogbit was found in a New York river in 1974 and continues to expand.

