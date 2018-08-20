A Saco bicyclist struck by a hit-and-run driver on Friday has been released from the hospital, but investigators are still trying to determine who was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that hit him.

The same Red Ford pickup truck that struck 40-year-old Michael Buck of Saco on Jenkins Road around 5 p.m. Friday also was involved in a traffic accident about 34 minutes later when it struck two cars on Buxton Road, police say.

The nature of Buck’s injuries were not known. Police said he was found along the road and taken to a hospital, but has since been released.

Police also said the investigation is continuing.

Joshua Ellis, 40, of South Portland, was driving during the second crash, but Deputy Chief Cory Huntress said police were conducting interviews Monday to determine whether it was Ellis or someone else driving during the collision with the cyclist.

The Buxton Road crash sent two other drivers to the hospital after Ellis crossed the center line in his 2008 Ford F-150, striking two oncoming vehicles, police said.

The York County District Attorney’s office has been consulted, and it is not clear whether charges could be filed, Huntress said.

