CUMBERLAND – Anyone cooking up a great, family-friendly Southern Maine neighborhood/home would surely include these ingredients:

• Walkability. Quiet, low-traffic street. Dead-end, even.

• A location where students can walk to schools – schools ranked among the state’s very best.

• An agreeable combination of privacy and neighborliness.

• Not too small, not too big. About 30 well-maintained houses is good.

• Natural beauty. Mature trees, and large lots with plenty of room for play.

This neighborhood – off Greely Road Extension near the center of one of Maine’s most desirable small towns – provides these qualities, and more.

As does this featured property, whose level, 1.51-acre lot is a 5-minute-walk through woods to the Knight Pond Preserve, Cumberland’s largest (212 acres) undeveloped tract, and including a 46-acre pond (ice skating, hockey, canoeing … the refuge also beckons hikers, birders, mountain bikers, walkers, etc.)

The home, a classic, shingled, four-bedroom Colonial, is as family-friendly as its wonderful setting. Oak-floored throughout, with 2,609 square feet on three levels of living space, the 10-room house has been thoroughly updated in recent years.

The newer kitchen is a winner. Counters and dining bar are granite; appliances (e.g. four-burner gas range, French door refrigerator) are stainless. Both full baths – upstairs with a tub, downstairs with a lovely, freshly tiled shower enclosure – are updated.

A 24-foot-by-12-foot family room has been added, and its twin French doors open to the huge patio and stone firepit. The front-to-back living room is enhanced by a wall of cherry built-ins on the end wall, and a handsome, floor-to-ceiling cherry surround for the gas-insert brick fireplace and hearth.

Floor-plan flexibility is an asset. The formal dining room is suited to other uses, such as office or music room; and one of the four upstairs bedrooms (perhaps not the very spacious master) may well be a bonus room. There’s a finished, L-shaped family room in the basement; and a workshop in the oversized garage.

Lastly, families take note: The custom play castle and back yard swingset do convey.

The home at 12 Oak Ridge Road, Cumberland, is listed at $424,000 by Amanda Vigue of Portside Real Estate Group. Please contact Amanda at 207-232-8214, 207-619-7571, or at [email protected].

