AUGUSTA – Adria Horn , director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services, will be leaving state government in September.

Horn, an Army reservist who formerly worked for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, was appointed to the post by Gov. Paul LePage in 2015, to succeed longtime bureau director Peter Ogden.

Adria Horn is leaving as director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

Horn formerly served on active duty and was deployed five times in support of the global war on terror.

“Adria has significantly raised the profile of our veterans’ programs during her time with the bureau,” LePage said in a prepared statement announcing Horn’s departure. “She has improved the operations of BVS and set a high standard of customer service to ensure that our veterans are treated with the respect they deserve and receive the benefits they have earned. I thank her for her leadership and wish her well in her new position.”

Horn is joining the private sector as Tilson Technology Management’s vice president of workforce development. She will leave state government on Sept. 14.

“It has been both a privilege and a gift to work on behalf of Maine veterans and their families,” Horn said, also in a prepared statement. “Over the last three years, the bureau has not only created stronger partnerships throughout Maine’s veteran advocacy community, but we’ve also formed invaluable relationships across the nation. Maine is now considered a thought leader on veterans’ issues, and our programs have become models of best practices throughout the country. Our success has been made possible due to the incredibly compassionate and dedicated staff within the bureau. For that, I will always be grateful.”

Horn graduated from the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, New York in 2001 and served on active duty in the Army until 2011. Upon leaving active duty, she earned her master’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University in Boston and began working for Collins in her Portland office.

LePage will appoint David Richmond, deputy director of BVS, as acting director after Horn completes her service with the state.

Share

< Previous

filed under: