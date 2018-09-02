The following white water rafting outfitters – North Country Rivers, Moxie Outdoor Adventures, North American Whitewater and Maine Whitewater – oppose Central Maine Power’s massive transmission line (New England Clean Energy Connect) through the Maine wilderness. This proposed transmission line, from Quebec to Massachusetts, would negatively impact critical terrestrial and aquatic habitat, pristine and remote trout streams, sections of the Appalachian Trail, the “forever wild” Kennebec River Gorge and the tourism economy of Maine.

Please note: The state of New Hampshire has rejected this project because of the negative impact it would have on its environment and economy.

I compliment the state of Massachusetts for its goal to reduce carbon emissions 25 percent by 2020 and 80 percent by 2050. However, there are more intelligent solutions to reduce carbon emissions and attain higher levels of alternate energy in Massachusetts. Solar arrays (residential and commercial) and onshore and offshore wind power are more intelligent and creative solutions than a destructive swath through the Maine wilderness.

Jim Murton

North Country Rivers

Bingham

Cliff Stevens

Moxie Outdoor Adventures

The Forks

