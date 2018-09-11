Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that he did not meddle in our 2016 election, and Brett Kavanaugh told Susan Collins that he believes that Roe v. Wade is “settled law.”
There!
That’s settled!
Michael Maltby
South Portland
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Republicans lack votes – and appetite – to end Obamacare
-
Sports
Sam Darnold recovers from 1st-play pick-6, helps Jets rout Lions
-
Sports
Rams spoil Gruden's return with 33-13 win over Raiders
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Time for Sen. Collins to show same courage as her role model
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Republican Collins showing partisan stripes on high court nominee