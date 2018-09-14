Those people who believe that Sen. Susan Collins will be swayed into voting a certain way by threatening her with money for her unknown 2020 opponent may actually cause her to react in the exact opposite way, like many Mainers would, simply to make a point.

I can only assume that the people behind this stupid notion are from other places, like New York or Boston, where the love of money supersedes all other values. If these are the people Collins’ opponent will represent, I’d rather (begrudgingly) have Collins.

John Nichols

Portland

