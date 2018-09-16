Maine has about 430 all-electric cars registered in the state, according to Bureau of Motor Vehicle data from January 2018.

Although that number has doubled since the end of 2015, these cars still make up only a tiny portion of the 1.3 million registered motor vehicles in Maine.

The map below shows where those electric vehicles are registered in each town across the state, as well as the locations of public charging stations.

SOURCE: Registration data from the Maine Secretary of State; charging station locations from the U.S. Department of Energy INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil

