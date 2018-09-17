Stonyfield Teams Up with South Portland to Transition Bug Light Park to Organic Maintenance!

Stonyfield Organic, an organic yogurt company in New Hampshire, just announced their biggest mission yet, StonyFIELDS, a nationwide effort to help at least 35 communities across the country transition their public parks and youth sports fields to organic maintenance programs, and Bug Light Park in South Portland Maine is the first on that list!

Photo provided by Stonyfield Organic

Since 2017, all of South Portland’s playing fields, parks, and public spaces have been managed without pesticides. Some areas have been more actively managed than others. At Bug Light Park, the Parks Department has only been mowing the grass. Now Stonyfield Organic and South Portland are working together to create a demonstration area in Bug Light Park to show how a challenging landscape (compacted soil, no irrigation, saltwater ocean spray, etc) can be rehabbed organically.

Stonyfield has given the city of South Portland a donation to be used towards the rehabilitation of Bug Light Park. Included in the donation is in-kind technical support and guidance from Stonyfield Organic selected experts. Chip Osborne, of Osborne Organics is the expert leading the field maintenance project at Bug Light Park. Chip visited the park to do a site assessment in late August, 2018. Chip collected soil samples and began to draft maintenance plans. With the soil samples he will be able to determine a plan for the field and what will work best for the soil to ultimately result in flourishing grass growth. Stonyfield will be monitoring the progress of the transition and will communicate any and all updates here.

A special event will be held on September 29th from 10am-3pm to celebrate. Attend for family fun including yoga, live music, field day games, crafts, food, free yogurt and more!

Stonyfield Organic, #PlayFree

